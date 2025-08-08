SHIB price prediction for 2025: $0.0001 possible, but Ozak AI could be the true moonshot

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most recognizable meme coins in the crypto world, is all over again drawing investor interest as forecasts for 2025 suggest a probable surge toward the $0.0001 mark.

With its huge network, persevered improvement of the Shibarium Layer 2 community, and extended application through decentralized apps and metaverse integrations, SHIB is positioning itself for every other run. However, whilst SHIB’s potential go-back is substantial, a brand new AI-powered presale token—Ozak AI—may also provide a good more explosive upside for buyers searching out the following huge breakout.

SHIB's path to $0.0001: Hype meets utility

Originally launched as a meme coin and Dogecoin rival, SHIB has evolved into a much broader ecosystem. With ShibaSwap, the Shiboshi NFT collection, and the recent rollout of Shibarium, the project is shedding its meme-only identity. Shibarium aims to reduce gas fees and increase scalability, making SHIB more usable across DeFi and gaming platforms.

SHIB’s massive token supply has often been a sticking point, but aggressive token burns—including community-led initiatives and integrations with platforms that auto-burn SHIB—are starting to slowly reduce circulating supply. If the burn rate accelerates and demand rises during the next bull market, $0.0001 by 2025 is within reach. This would represent a strong 5x–10x return from current levels, depending on market conditions.

However, SHIB’s large market cap and slower burn mechanics may limit how fast and how far it can rise—especially when compared to low-cap presale tokens like Ozak AI that are still in their early phases.

Ozak AI: The next big thing in AI-Crypto Fusion?

While SHIB continues its journey toward greater adoption, Ozak AI is entering the scene with a powerful narrative and early momentum. Combining two booming sectors—artificial intelligence and blockchain—Ozak AI is aiming to become a major player in predictive market analytics.

Still in its 4th presale stage, Ozak AI tokens are priced at just $0.005. Despite being early in its fundraising journey, the project has already raised over $1.5 million and sold more than 72 million tokens, reflecting a wave of early investor interest.

Ozak AI uses AI-driven algorithms to deliver actionable trading insights across crypto, equities, and forex. This alone makes the token more than just a speculative asset—it provides real utility from day one. Traders can use the platform to get predictive signals and optimize their portfolio decisions using advanced machine learning models.

Tokenomics that inspire confidence

Unlike many presale projects that falter on release, Ozak AI has implemented a tokenomics structure that favors long-term stability and sluggish boom. At release, just 10% of tokens may be unlocked, with the closing 90% allotted through a 1-month cliff and six-month linear vesting. This version minimizes the hazard of early dumps and protects token holders from immoderate volatility.

In addition, Ozak AI has already locked in partnerships with each of a primary centralized exchange and a top-tier Ethereum-based decentralized exchange, with bulletins predicted more or less 7–10 days before the legitimate token release. This stage of preparedness and transparency sets it aside from many rushed presale initiatives.

SHIB vs. Ozak AI: Which Holds More Moonshot Potential?

SHIB has the advantage of brand recognition, a massive holder base, and growing surroundings. A circulation to $0.0001 might be sizable and, in all likelihood, tied to macro crypto tendencies, further Shibarium adoption, and sustained network engagement. But given its present-day scale, its route to explosive returns may be slower.

In contrast, Ozak AI presents a true moonshot opportunity. If the token reaches just $0.50 post-launch—an achievable target given the AI utility and growing presale interest—that would translate to a 100x return for Stage 4 investors. With real-world applications, limited early supply, and a clear roadmap, Ozak AI offers the kind of asymmetric risk-to-reward ratio that early-stage investors seek.

SHIB remains a strong contender in the meme coin space with realistic chances of hitting $0.0001 by 2025, especially if burn rates accelerate and Shibarium gains adoption. However, the spotlight may soon shift toward Ozak AI, a project that combines advanced AI tools with smart blockchain deployment. For investors seeking the next potential 100x gem, Ozak AI could be the one to watch.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto task that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

