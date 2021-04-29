Ship leaks about 400 tonnes of oil after collision in east China
An oil tanker leaked approximately 400 tonnes of oil into the sea off Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, after it collided with a cargo ship on Tuesday, said the provincial bureau of maritime affairs Thursday, according to Xinhua.
A total of 12 vessels have been dispatched to clean up the oil spill, said the rescue headquarters on the spot.
At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a Panamanian cargo ship collided with a Liberian oil tanker in the sea waters southeast of the Chaolian Island, about 40 nautical miles off the port of Qingdao.
