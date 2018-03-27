Shooting in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shooting was heard in Yerevan on March 26.

According to Shamshyan.com, the shooting was heard at Tsarents street at about 18.30. Police officers arrived at the scene. The law enforcers found a cartridge near house No 167. Now it is being clarified whether there are victims as a result of the incident.

Materials are being prepared on the fact. The circumstances and participants of the incident are being clarified.

