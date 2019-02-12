Shooting underway on film about Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The shooting of the "101 mysteries after 101 years", a new feature documentary film highlighting a deep and meaningful life of a great son of Azerbaijan, pride

Jalaladdin Gasimov said the main purpose of the film is to promote Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev around a broad geographical area, as well as raising international community's awareness about Azerbaijani realities.

Sharing impressions about the film Gasimov said: "Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev helped his compatriots. He carried out the necessary historical mission to educate the Azerbaijani people, eliminate mass illiteracy, ensure the comprehensive development of the country’s economy, as well as train national specialists.”

Film director said the shootings in Baku have been completed and the next shooting will be carried out in some regions of the country where Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev’s philanthropic activities took place. He also mentioned that upon the completion of the shooting the feature documentary film may also be displayed in various international festivals in the future.

Film director Jalaladdin Gasimov’s another movie “Sholler's Archive” has received an award at the Best Independents international film festival in Germany. “Sholler's Archive” is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The film highlights the commitment of Azerbaijanis to the European culture, the Azerbaijan-Germany friendship and the multicultural values of Azerbaijan.

