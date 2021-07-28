Shootings to continue until Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation settled – Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until the demarcation of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is settled, shootings will continue, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

On July 28, the Armenian armed forces, using small arms and grenade launches, once again fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the territory of Kalbajar district. As a result of shelling, two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded. Azerbaijan reiterated that Yerevan bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions along the state border between the two countries, vowing a decisive response to any step taken against its territorial integrity.

“I’m very sad for the Azerbaijan soldiers and pray that they will recover,” Bryza said.

“I think Azerbaijan deserves great credit for showing restraint, having stopped the war in its own liberated city of Shusha, as well as for having allowed humanitarian measures to be put in place for the Armenian population that remained,” the former diplomat said.

“My dream is that transportation links reopen, and the Azerbaijani and Armenians again live together as neighbors as they did it before in the early 1990s. I hope that the OSCE Minsk Group can help get to that point by demarcating the international border and putting in place measures to strengthen the ceasefire,” Bryza added.

News.Az