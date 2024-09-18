Shots fired outside Wildberries office in Moscow – VIDEO

Shots were fired outside the headquarters of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Telegram news channel Mash claimed that a group of unidentified men arrived at the Wildberries office and opened fire, allegedly wounding three people.The office was evacuated, and police were dispatched to the scene.The altercation reportedly involved Vladislav Bakalchuk, ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk, Russia's wealthiest woman.Tensions have escalated following their divorce in July and Wildberries' merger with Russ Group. Vladislav Bakalchuk allegedly tried to force entry into the office with his bodyguards, sparking the incident. Authorities have since stabilized the situation.According to a Wildberries statement, “Vladislav Bakalchuk and his bodyguards attempted to illegally enter the Wildberries office. Law enforcement agencies have taken the necessary measures, and the situation is now stable.”The incident follows ongoing tensions surrounding Wildberries after it announced a merger with Russ Group over the summer, forming a new digital trading platform named RWB. Under the merger, Russ Group’s Robert Mirzoyan is slated to become the chief managing director of RWB, with Tatiana Bakalchuk as director general.

