Shriram Finance shares jump 5% after strong Q2 earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shriram Finance shares surged in early trade on Monday after the company reported a robust performance for the July–September quarter, prompting global brokerages to reiterate their positive stance on the stock.

At 9:45 a.m., Shriram Finance was trading at ₹784 on the NSE, up 4.7% from Friday’s close, marking a nearly 25% gain over the past year, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,315 crore for Q2 FY26, an 11.6% year-on-year increase and slightly above CNBC-TV18’s estimate of ₹2,216 crore. Net interest income grew 10% year-on-year to ₹6,026 crore, broadly meeting expectations, while pre-provision operating profit stood at ₹4,446 crore. The net interest margin remained steady at 8.19%, reflecting disciplined cost control and stable yields.

Shriram Finance also announced an interim dividend of ₹4.80 per share for FY26, with payment expected by November 30. Additionally, the board approved plans to raise funds through debentures and bonds—either via private placement or public issue—between November 2025 and January 2026, and renewed its borrowing limit of up to ₹35,000 crore through a postal ballot.

News.Az