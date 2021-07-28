Shusha Declaration to take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to higher level, parliament speaker says

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations will take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to a higher level, said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop.

Sentop made the remark at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city Wednesday.

He noted that the Shusha Declaration will also make an important contribution to the development of economic relations between the two fraternal countries.

"The Shusha Declaration will bring extremely positive results," Sentop added.

