Shusha hosts special session within Baku Energy Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special session titled "The Path to Zero Emissions: Potential and Opportunities of Green Energy in Karabakh Region" as part of the Baku Energy Week kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

More than 100 local and foreign representatives are attending the event.

The final session is being attended by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Acting President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Regis Agut, Acting Executive Director of Masdar Clean Energy Fawaz Al Muharrami, and Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power Clive Turton.

On June 1-4, the 27th Caspian Sea Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian Energy and Renewable Energy Sources International Exhibition and the 27th Energy Forum have been organized as part of the Baku Energy Week.

News.Az