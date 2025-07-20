Shusha Media Forum allows us to cover life in the liberated territories: Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha Global Media Forum allows us to cover life in the liberated territories in the post-conflict period, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, said this today at the panel "Innovative Approaches: Media Literacy in the Digital Era" within the framework of the III Shusha Global Media Forum, News.Az reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that Shusha is a unique place, many poets and cultural figures have lived in this city: "The occupied cities of Azerbaijan have been the center of disinformation for many years. The Khojaly genocide took place. We have invited guests from different parts of the world to the forum. The III Shusha Global Media Forum allows us to cover life in the liberated territories in the post-conflict period."

Source: News.Az

News.Az