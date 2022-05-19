Shusha was proposed to be include in the UNESCO World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It was proposed to include Shusha in the UNESCO World Heritage List," former Chairperson at Maltese National Commission for UNESCO, Raymond Bondin made this proposal at an international conference on "Development of the post-conflict humanitarian agenda: sustainable development through the revitalization of the cultural environment" in Shusha, News.az reports.

He said Shusha is the best candidate for the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List: "The beauty of Shusha, its landscape, and the importance attached by Azerbaijanis to this city prove it once again."

News.Az