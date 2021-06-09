Yandex metrika counter

Siemens AG branch in Azerbaijan announces its liquidation

The branch of the German Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens AG) company in Azerbaijan has announced its liquidation, according to the State Tax Service.

“Within two months, creditors can submit their claims to: 62 Uzeyir Hajibayov street, Marine Plaza, Nasimi district, Baku city, Azerbaijan AZ1010.

Siemens AG is a German conglomerate operating in the fields of electrical engineering, electronics, power equipment, transportation, medical equipment and lighting, as well as specialized services in various areas of industry, transport and communications.

The headquarters are located in Berlin and Munich.


News.Az 

