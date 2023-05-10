Signs of Khurshidbanu Natavan and Zafar streets, as well as that at intersection of Garabagh and Khan Shushinski streets were unveiled in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the unveiling ceremonies of the signs of Khurshidbanu Natavan and Zafar streets, as well as that at the intersection of Garabagh and Khan Shushinski streets in Shusha, News.az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done in the streets.

Khurshidbanu Natavan Street is 438 meters in length and 14 meters in width, Zafar Street 1,963 meters in length and 10-11 meters in width, Garabagh Street 338 meters in length and 11 meters in width, while Khan Shushinski Street 293 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

The head of state unveiled the streets` signs.

News.Az