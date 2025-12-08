Silicon Valley defense startups face scaling challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. defense tech startups backed by Silicon Valley have doubled their share of Pentagon contracts over the past year but now face growing pains as they move from prototypes to large-scale production.

Companies developing drone boats, autonomous fighter jets, and AI software have seen soaring valuations, fueled by Pentagon interest and the success of drones in Russia’s war on Ukraine. For example, Anduril Industries reached a $30 billion valuation, while Chaos Industries doubled to $4.5 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The challenge for these firms is scaling production to compete with legacy defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman, which still control 92% of Pentagon contracts. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aims to speed up weapons production by bringing nimble commercial companies into the system, but entrenched bureaucracy and political interests remain obstacles.

Partnerships between old and new players are emerging. Shield AI teamed with HII to build autonomous vessels, while Anduril partnered with South Korea’s HD Hyundai for shipbuilding. Industry leaders say the U.S. defense sector is approaching a tipping point, balancing innovation from startups with the experience of traditional contractors.

News.Az