Silk Way West Airlines named global air cargo partner for COP29

Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines has been announced as the Global Air Cargo Partner for COP29, highlighting the airline's dedication to sustainable practices and global climate goals.

Silk Way West Airlines, a leader in global cargo transportation with extensive experience in handling complex logistics, has been appointed as the Global Air Cargo Partner for COP29. Specializing in oversized and critical freight, the airline offers comprehensive cargo services to over 40 global destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, managing an annual cargo turnover exceeding 500,000 tons. This partnership aligns with the airline's core values of Sustainability, Efficiency, and Global Engagement, reinforcing its commitment to minimizing its ecological footprint.Partners at COP29 will be using this opportunity to engage with global climate policies, highlight their ongoing efforts on sustainability and support the delivery of climate action in their key business areas. By partnering with COP29 in Baku, these businesses can demonstrate the critical role they play in advancing green policies and supporting the global community in keeping the 1.5C target within reach.COP29 Partners will be joined in the Green Zone by businesses from around the world that have committed to this year’s Green Zone as exhibitors. Such businesses join a diverse mix of organisations that will showcase climate-friendly products and solutions.Collectively they will contribute to making the Green Zone a space where all stakeholders will connect, share and learn to advance climate action. In addition to the leading global organisations that will showcase products and services, a full schedule of focused programmes will take place across the Green Zone, including presentations, networking events, workshops, briefings and music.Other opportunities for businesses taking part include hosting their own events with access to conference booking facilities including theatre-style seating arrangements that maximise visibility and engagement. Together with a range of bilateral and multilateral meeting room formats for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities."We are delighted to announce Silk Way West Airlines as our Global Air Cargo Partner for COP29 in Azerbaijan. This conference is poised to be a transformative event, offering a unique platform to advance global climate agreements, implement forward-thinking climate strategies, and enhance international cooperation towards a greener future. Our collaboration with Silk Way West Airlines will be crucial in achieving our targets at COP29, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to work together to drive meaningful climate progress.""We are honored to serve as the Global Air Cargo Partner for COP29. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Silk Way West Airlines, and this partnership affirms our dedication to reducing the environmental impact of air cargo. By participating in this landmark event, we aim to contribute to a greener future for the global logistics industry and support Azerbaijan’s environmental goals."Further opportunities to take part in and partner with the Green Zone at COP29 in Azerbaijan are still available, with additional information on the Green Zone is available here: COP29 Green Zone | 11 - 22 November 2024

News.Az