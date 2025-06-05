Simone Inzaghi named new head coach of Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian coach Simone Inzaghi has been appointed head coach of Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian Pro League club announced on Thursday.

Inzaghi, 49, signed a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based club after recently parting ways with Inter Milan, where he had been in charge since 2021, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During his tenure at Inter, Inzaghi won one Serie A title and guided the club to multiple domestic trophies. However, his final season ended on a sour note with a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Al Hilal will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 15.

News.Az