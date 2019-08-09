Since the beginning of the year, over 3 million air passengers have been served in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani international airports’ passenger traffic hit 3.06 million people in the first seven months of 2019, AzerTag reports. Of these, 2.6 million accounte

The second busiest airport is Nakhchivan - 367 thousand passengers from January to July, and the third - the airport of Ganja, which served 85 thousand people over the same period.

During this period, the base air carriers - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 1.1 mln. and 306 thousand passengers, respectively. In total, this is about 8% more than in the previous year.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 2.27 million, 33 percent of which accounted for AZAL, while 13.4 percent for Buta Airways. The share of foreign airlines during this period hit 53.6 percent.

Currently, 33 passenger airlines carry out direct flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The top five popular foreign airlines in addition to AZAL and Buta Airways in July 2019 are Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai and AirArabia.

It should be noted that from the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL operates regular direct flights from Lankaran and Gabala to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

Heydar Aliyev was also named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services for the three years in a row and awarded the maximum rating of "5 Stars" according to Skytrax World Airport Awards. In 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport was named the best airport with a passenger traffic of up to 10 million according to the Sky Travel Awards.

