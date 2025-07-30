Singapore 'prepared' to recognize Palestine, government says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singapore is "prepared in principle" to recognize a Palestinian state, with the key consideration being that such a move should contribute to advancing peace and a negotiated two-state solution, according to its envoy.

Kevin Cheok, deputy secretary Asia Pacific at the ministry, delivered the statement at the UN high level conference on Palestine in New York on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinians to their own homeland based on a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UNSC resolutions. We firmly believe that this is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this longstanding conflict. To this end, we are prepared in principle to recognise the State of Palestine," Cheok said.

He also expressed Singapore's willingness to contribute to Gaza rebuilding efforts after a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon.

"We call on the Israeli government to immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance," he said, while calling for a ceasefire.

"Looking ahead, we are considering the deployment of a medical team to the region to help treat patients from Gaza. In the longer term, we are prepared to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza once a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached" the envoy said.

He also urged the Israelis and Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombing has devastated the enclave, and led to food shortages and deaths by starvation due to a continuing blockade and poor distribution of aid.

News.Az