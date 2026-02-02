Singapore set to launch national space agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singapore will establish its own space agency on April 1 as part of efforts to “fully harness the value and opportunities of the growing global space economy,” the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday.

The ministry said Singapore’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, microelectronics, precision engineering and artificial intelligence place the country in a strong position to capture new opportunities in the space technology sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ministry will oversee the new agency.

Global investment in space technology is expected to continue rising after reaching record levels in 2025, according to data from Seraphim Space.

The announcement was made at Singapore’s inaugural space summit by Tan See Leng, the minister responsible for energy technology at the trade ministry.

The National Space Agency of Singapore will be tasked with developing and operating the country’s space capabilities, as well as creating legislation and regulations to support innovation and space-related businesses, the ministry said.

Singapore is currently home to about 70 space companies employing roughly 2,000 professionals across a wide range of roles and activities throughout the space industry value chain, according to the ministry.

News.Az