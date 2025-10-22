Russian strikes kill two in Kyiv as Putin–Trump summit postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight killed two people and caused widespread fires in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday, as a planned summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was postponed after Moscow rejected a ceasefire proposal.

Kyiv’s military administration chief Timur Tkachenko said debris from downed weapons ignited fires in nearly half of the city’s districts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that the strikes targeted energy facilities across the country, describing the assault as “massive and ongoing.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and 10 rescued from a burning high-rise in the Dniprovskyi district, while another death was reported elsewhere in the capital. Fires also broke out in the Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts, home to landmarks such as the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery.

In the surrounding region, a private house caught fire, injuring an elderly woman, according to regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk. Further south, in the Zaporizhzhia region, 13 people were wounded in overnight shelling, while in central Poltava, oil and gas facilities were damaged.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that the planned Trump–Putin meeting had been shelved after Russia refused calls for an immediate ceasefire. A senior U.S. official said there were no plans to reschedule.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since its full-scale invasion began in 2022, calling the sites legitimate military objectives. Tuesday’s attacks left four people dead and hundreds of thousands without power or water, in what Kyiv described as part of Moscow’s ongoing effort to cripple the country’s energy system ahead of winter.

