Singer Jessie J says she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singer Jessie J says she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The star, 37, revealed the diagnosis on Instagram saying she was planning on having surgery after her performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, a mini-festival at London's Wembley Stadium, later this month, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Price Tag singer noted she had been "in and out of tests" in recent times.

"Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'," she said in a video message.

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job," she joked. "I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive [boobs] and more music."

The singer, who was announced on Tuesday as one of the acts on the bill at September's Radio 2 in the Park music festival, added that she was going public with the diagnosis in order to help her to process it, and also to show solidarity with others going through something similar. "I just wanted to be open and share it," she continued. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. "I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book. "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse - that's the bit that kills me." The performer, who gave birth to a son in 2023, went on to say the diagnosis had given her "incredible perspective". "But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug," she told fans. "You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different." TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin replied in the comments, offering "so much love and enormous hugs". Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in the UK. According the NHS website: "It's important to check your breasts regularly so you know what's normal for you. "This makes it easier to notice any changes in the size, look or feel of your breasts." Jessie J has had health issues throughout her life, being diagnosed with a heart condition as a child before going on to have a stroke as a teenager and briefly going deaf in 2020 due to Meniere's disease. Last year she revealed she had been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD.

News.Az