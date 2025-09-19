Singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Bollywood and Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, News.Az reports, citingNDTV.

The Assamese singer was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

Garg was rescued from sea and given CPR, but died at the Singapore General Hospital, where he was taken. Garg died around 2.30 pm India time.

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told NDTV that while scuba diving, Garg had breathing difficulties.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," Anuj Kumar Boruah, the representative of North East India Festival told NDTV.

Zubeen Garg was known for his work in films and music across industries. He sang in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language films.

In 2022, Zubeen Garg sustained a minor head injury after he fell down and was unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh. He was flown to Guwahati in an air ambulance for treatment at a private super speciality hospital. The singer shot to fame with the song Ya Ali from the Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster, followed by several hits including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3. He also acted in and directed several films, among which Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu, Mon Jai were super hits.

