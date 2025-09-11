Single voting day begins in Russia as polling stations open in Kamchatka

Polling stations opened in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula at 8:00 a.m. Friday local time (8:00 p.m. Thursday GMT) to elect the region’s governor, giving the start to the single voting day in Russia, the Kamchatka Election Commission said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"At 8:00 a.m. local time, a total of 178 polling stations opened in all populated areas of the region. They will work from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on September 12, 13 and 14," the commission said.

Four people are running for the post of Kamchatka governor: Roman Litvinov, nominated by the regional office of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation; Dmitry Tyurin, nominated by the Kamchatka branch of the Communists of Russia party; United Russia nominee Vladimir Solodov and LDPR candidate Vasilina Kuliyeva.

An early vote was held in the region’s remote areas between August 24 and September 11.

Voting in regions

Apart from the Kamchatka Region, the three-day vote will begin in 36 Russian regions on September 12. Governors will be elected in the following regions: Arkhangelsk, Bryansk, the Jewish Autonomous Region, Irkutsk, Kaluga, Komi Republic, Kostroma, Krasnodar, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Orenburg, Perm, Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Tambov, the Chuvash Republic and the city of Sevastopol.

Members of regional legislatures will be elected in the regions of Kaluga, the Komi Republic, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kostroma, Magadan, Novosibirsk, Ryazan, Chelyabinsk and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

Single voting day

The single voting day will take place in 81 of the 89 constituent entities of Russia. More than 5,000 election campaigns are planned at various levels, with around 46,000 deputy mandates and elected positions to be filled.