Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on brother’s dementia struggle

"And I try to do that every day, you know, but sometimes, some days you don't because you're maybe busy or something like that."

When asked if his brother's condition was constantly on his mind, he responded: "It is, yeah, you know, because I'm his brother and I'm saying to myself, I'm only a year ahead of him, you know?"

He added: "I think people who get to my age have little worries about, you know, and how their memory is going to stand up. Well, I'm 84 in December. There are moments when I forget things."

Sir Alex went on: "I probably did that 20 years ago or 30 years ago when I was a manager going through previous games, which is really important in terms of preparation for a football match."

He emphasised the importance of memory in his life, stating: "So I work, I do a lot of crosswords. I read a lot and sing a lot. Since I retired, I've done a lot of travelling, which I've enjoyed."

Sir Alex revealed that he has been travelling since the passing of his wife Cathy in 2023.