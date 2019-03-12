Yandex metrika counter

SIS submits new petition on prolonging Kocharyan’s arrest

Special Investigation Service has submitted a petition to prolong the arrest of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan for another two months, news.am repo

Kocharyan’s defense team reported that the petition will be examined on March 13 at 12.30 p.m. in Yerevan court of general jurisdiction chaired by judge Armen Bektashyan.

On January 18 the court upheld the petition of the SIS investigator and prolonged Kocharyan’s arrest. The defense team submitted a petition against it, but the court denied it.

News.Az


