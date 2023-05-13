Situation in South Caucasus was discussed on my Russia visit: Turkish Foreign Minister

Situation in South Caucasus was discussed on my Russia visit: Turkish Foreign Minister

"We discussed the situation in the South Caucasus in bilateral meetings on my visit to Russia, said Mevlut Cavusogl, Foreign Minister of Türkiye, News.az reports.

The minister stressed that they evaluated the Armenia-Azerbaijan issue: "Especially the Syrian issue was our main topic of discussion. Elections in Türkiye were not discussed at the meetings."

