Situation on global food markets to be tense — Putin

The situation evolving on global food markets will be challenging due to wrong actions of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"By virtue of a line of circumstances of objective and subjective nature, the situation on global food markets will be tense. This is the result of wrong actions of certain our [Western] partners in the sphere of energy and the macroeconomic policy in the first instance, and everything stems further from that," Putin said.

There is a need in the first instance "to use results of labor of our agricultural producers, in order to support the domestic market with all basic foods, paying attention to the processing industry for such products," the President added.

