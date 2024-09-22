+ ↺ − 16 px

On the Kursk direction, Russian forces continue their operation to liberate territory occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) , despite a slight slowdown in the offensive. The confrontation persists along the entire frontline, with Ukrainian forces actively attempting counterattacks.

Ukrainian troops continue their attempts to break through to the district center from the villages of Novy Put and Medvezhye. AFU engineering units have intensified activities to clear minefields, likely preparing for a new offensive. However, Russian forces successfully maintain their defense.In response, Russian units continue to strike Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region and on the occupied territories of the Kursk region. In the Stepovoye area, Russian UAVs successfully hit hangars with Ukrainian equipment and temporary deployment points, inflicting significant damage.Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aviation remains active, striking Ukrainian positions in the Olgovka area and the forest near Kremyanoye. Simultaneously, Russian troops thwarted a Ukrainian counterattack attempt on the western outskirts of Lyubimovka.Russian units are clearing the area south of Kameshevka. A platoon of airborne troops from the 83rd Brigade, using armored vehicles, captured two AFU strongholds after a successful assault across the field. In the Novoivanovka area, Ukrainian forces deployed an American M777 howitzer, which was destroyed by Russian artillery.On the southern flank, video evidence has emerged showing destroyed AFU equipment, including a 2S3 "Akatsiya" self-propelled howitzer. Additionally, footage captured the disruption of a Ukrainian troop evacuation in the Rusksaya Konopelka area.

News.Az