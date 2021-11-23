Situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan ‘under control’: TABIB

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan is currently under control in accordance with the rates of daily infections, Yagut Garayeva, head of the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“However, taking into account the processes in neighboring countries, we must be careful,” Garayeva said. “Winter is coming and citizens will spend more time indoors. Therefore, the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 can be considered as the prophylactic measure against this disease.”

She noted that it is early to talk about vaccination with the fourth dose.

“Currently, various studies are being carried out in the world to thoroughly study this disease. We are trying to follow them and all innovations in this sphere,” Garayeva added.

News.Az