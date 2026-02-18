+ ↺ − 16 px

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, closed all six of her companies after new documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed her close relationship with the convicted sex offender and financier.

The closures follow recent documents showing Ms. Ferguson maintained close contact with Epstein, even visiting him in Miami for five days after his 2009 release from prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor. She is the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose royal title was stripped by his brother King Charles III after the former prince was linked to the Epstein file, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In an email to Epstein from January 2010, Ms. Ferguson wrote, “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” multiple news sources reported.

Ms. Ferguson is listed as the sole director of all six businesses: S Phoenix Events, Fergie’s Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Ltd., Philanthrepreneur Ltd. and Planet Partners Productions Ltd.

S Phoenix Events began the closing process on Sunday. The rest of the five companies filed applications for closure on Monday.

“Sarah’s Trust,” a charitable foundation run by Ms. Ferguson, also closed in January after new files were released.

News.Az