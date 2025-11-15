Six dead, 17 missing in Central Java landslide, Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials confirmed on Saturday that six people have been killed and 17 are still missing after a landslide hit Indonesia's Central Java province on Thursday.

M. Abdullah, head of the Search and Rescue Office in Cilacap, where the landslide occurred, said that authorities are continuing search efforts for the remaining 17 victims, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Abdullah said that heavy equipment, including excavators, search dogs, and water pumps, is being deployed in the ongoing operations.

On Friday, Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that 20 people were missing and three had been confirmed dead following the landslide in Cilacap.

The agency also reported Saturday that more than 90 people have been displaced due to the heavy rains and landslides in Central Java.

