Mine collapse in DR Congo kills over 200 people

The accident occurred Tuesday at the Rubaya mining sites in North Kivu province, an area known for its rich coltan deposits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a statement from the DRC Ministry of Mines, the collapse followed exceptionally heavy rainfall in the region.

Preliminary figures indicate that more than 200 people lost their lives, including around 70 minors.

Authorities noted that rescue operations have been complicated because the Rubaya mining zone has been under the control of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group since 2024.

The ministry also said the area had been reclassified as a “red zone” since November, a designation that officially prohibits mining and mineral trading.

“There was indeed a landslide following heavy rainfall on the mountain known as Kasasa. The earth swallowed many people,” David Kasereka, an artisanal miner and resident of Rubaya, told Xinhua on Tuesday.