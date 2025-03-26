Six injured as Russian ship catches fire off South Korea's southeastern coast

Six injured as Russian ship catches fire off South Korea's southeastern coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were injured Wednesday as a Russian ship caught fire in waters off South Korea's southeastern coast.

A patrol boat of the South Korean coast guard found the Russian-registered 7,534-ton refrigerated carrier catching fire in waters off the southeastern port city of Busan at about 7:14 a.m. local time (2214 GMT Tuesday), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The coast guard dispatched patrol boats and aircraft to extinguish the fire and rescue crew members at the scene.

Of 23 crew members aboard the vessel, six were confirmed wounded. Two with severe burns were taken by helicopter, while four with minor injuries were transferred by ship.

The fire was extinguished some 40 minutes later. The coast guard was investigating the exact cause of the accident.

News.Az