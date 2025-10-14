Six injured in Russian strike on hospital in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Six injured in Russian strike on hospital in Ukraine's Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out an airstrike on the Saltivsky district in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, using KAB-guided bombs, local authorities reported.

The attack damaged a hospital and injured at least six people, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, which confirmed the strike occurred around 9:50 p.m., News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Kharkiv Oblast Police added that the strike caused injuries to six hospital patients. At the time, more than 100 patients were inside the facility, Oleksiy Dotsenko, director of the hospital’s surgical department, told Suspilne Kharkiv.

“Russia boasts that it does not harm civilians, but look, are we not civilians?” said Svitlana Vodolazka, a hospital patient, in comments to Suspilne Kharkiv.

Elsewhere in Kharkiv, a dormitory, an enterprise, an educational building, a hospital building, a residential building, two non-residential buildings, power lines, and 24 vehicles were damaged, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on October 13 that Russian guided bombs also destroyed power lines in the city, leaving around 30,000 households without electricity.

News.Az