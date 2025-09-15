Sixteen aftershocks hit Russia's Kamchatka in past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aftershocks from the powerful July 30 earthquake in Kamchatka — which registered a magnitude of 8.8 — continue to impact the region.

Over the last 24 hours, scientists recorded 16 tremors, according to the regional Emergencies Ministry department, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Sixteen aftershocks, with magnitudes reaching up to 5.2, shook the area in the past day. Local settlements felt the tremors once," the agency reported.

Currently, five volcanoes in Kamchatka remain active, and scientists warn that the recent seismic activity may have stirred some of them.

The July 30 quake, the strongest in the region since 1952, struck off the Kamchatka coast and prompted a state of high alert. The tremors were felt as far as Severo-Kurilsk, and the earthquake triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami, with waves reported by authorities in Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.

