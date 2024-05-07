Slovak PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 7.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Slovak PM at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Prime Minister Robert Fico was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
