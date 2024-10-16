Slovak PM Fico predicts nearing end to Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed his belief that the conflict in Ukraine will soon come to an end.

"The end of the war in Ukraine is approaching in the near future," Fico said, News.Az reports, citing TASR news agency. He expects significant progress in resolving the conflict and is awaiting suggestions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the upcoming European Council meeting in Brussels.Fico also remarked on discussions regarding Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, which his party, Direction - Social Democracy, opposes, warning that such a move could lead to a third world war.He made these comments during a meeting of the European Affairs Committee of Slovakia’s National Council before heading to Brussels.

News.Az