Slovak PM to discuss gas transit issue with EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced Wednesday that he will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet with the European Commissioner for Energy about the gas transit issue and "wake him up from his sweet sleep", News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Fico, in a social media post ahead of his trip, underscored the economic damage Slovakia faces due to Ukraine's decision to halt gas transit.He said that the stoppage could result in losses of nearly 1.5 billion euros (1.55 billion U.S. dollars) for Slovakia and approximately 70 billion euros (72.1 billion U.S. dollars) for the European Union (EU).Fico accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of undermining the financial interests of Slovakia and the EU, despite the European Commission's confirmation that nothing legally prevents Ukraine from continuing the transit of Russian gas."Neither Slovakia nor the EU is at war. We have no reason to tolerate Zelensky's actions, especially considering the aid Slovakia and the EU provide to Ukraine," Fico said.The gas transit contract between Ukraine and Russia expired on Dec. 31, 2024, leading to the cessation of gas flows to Slovakia the following day as Zelensky opted not to renew the agreement.Fico previously criticized Zelensky for making the decision unilaterally, without consulting EU institutions or affected member states. He also warned of potential reciprocal measures, including cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine.

