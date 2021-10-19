Slovakia to deliver mine clearing machines to Azerbaijan in near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia will supply demining machines to Azerbaijan in the near future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said that practical steps have been taken between the two countries in the issue of de-mining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"The relevant agency of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the supply of seven de-mining machines of Slovak production, some of which will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the near future," the minister added.

News.Az