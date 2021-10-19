Yandex metrika counter

Slovakia to deliver mine clearing machines to Azerbaijan in near future

Slovakia will supply demining machines to Azerbaijan in the near future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said that practical steps have been taken between the two countries in the issue of de-mining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"The relevant agency of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the supply of seven de-mining machines of Slovak production, some of which will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the near future," the minister added.  


