Somalia kills 27 al Shabaab militants in operation

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Somalia’s defence ministry says its armed forces have killed 27 al Shabaab militants, including senior figures, during a coordinated military operation carried out with international support.

The operation took place in the Lower Jubba and Middle Jubba regions—areas long considered strongholds of the Islamist insurgent group. Authorities described the raid as part of ongoing efforts to weaken al Shabaab’s leadership and operational capacity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the mission targeted key militant positions and resulted in significant losses for the group, though further details on the identities of those killed were not immediately disclosed.

Somalia has been intensifying its military campaign against al Shabaab in cooperation with international partners, aiming to reclaim territory and reduce the group’s ability to launch attacks.

The latest operation underscores the government’s continued reliance on joint efforts as it seeks to stabilise regions affected by years of insurgency.

News.Az