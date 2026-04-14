Iran estimates war damage at $270bn, says figure may change

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency in comments published on Tuesday, saying the estimate was not final and noting that “damages are usually assessed across several layers,” News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

She added that the issue of war reparations is being pursued through diplomatic channels.

“One of the issues being pursued by our negotiating team, and also discussed in Islamabad talks, is the matter of war reparations,” she said.

Mohajerani was referring to Pakistan-mediated talks held between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad over the weekend.

Separately, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Friday that more than 125,000 civilian structures had been destroyed or severely damaged as a result of the conflict.

Pir-Hossein Koulivand said 100,000 of the structures were residential buildings and 23,500 were commercial properties.

According to Iran’s Legal Medicine Organisation, the conflict has also resulted in the deaths of at least 3,753 people, including women and children.