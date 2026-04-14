Kremlin welcomes Hungary’s Magyar for talks

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The Kremlin says it is encouraged by signals that Hungary’s prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar, is open to a “pragmatic dialogue” with Russia following his election victory.

Speaking in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready to engage with Hungary’s new leadership and would judge relations based on the actions of the incoming government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Magyar’s win marks a significant political shift after the defeat of longtime leader Viktor Orbán, who had maintained close ties with Moscow and frequently opposed European Union sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

“For now, we can note with satisfaction… his willingness to engage in pragmatic dialogue,” Peskov said, adding that there is “mutual willingness” for communication between the two sides.

Despite the change in leadership, key economic ties remain in focus. Russia continues to supply oil and gas to Hungary and is involved in building a nuclear power plant near Budapest—projects that could shape future relations.

Magyar has combined pro-EU and pro-NATO messaging with a more cautious stance toward Russia, acknowledging the need to maintain dialogue with Vladimir Putin and continue energy imports in the short term, even as Hungary explores diversification options.

The Kremlin’s response suggests a potential reset in tone, but much will depend on how Hungary balances its Western alliances with its existing energy and economic links to Russia.

News.Az