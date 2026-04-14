Czech abortion rates drop to lowest levels since the Communist era

Five people were detained during the day, police said, adding that there were several minor blockades and one incident in which a protester struck a police officer with a banner.

Abortion down, rhetoric up

The protests took place against a long-term decline in abortions in Czechia. Data from the Czech Statistical Office show recorded abortions have fallen sharply since the end of the communist era, from 113,730 in 1988 to 15,088 in 2023. The rate has dropped from about 110 per 10,000 inhabitants to roughly 14 over the same period.

While the figures suggest a steady long-term easing of abortion rates, the political rhetoric surrounding the issue has remained highly charged.

Saturday’s demonstrations brought that tension to the forefront, with lawmakers’ comments increasingly drawing scrutiny amid broader European debates over reproductive rights.

Organizers of the counter-demonstration accused the Movement for Life of pursuing a broader anti-abortion agenda beyond its stated focus on supporting women with unplanned pregnancies.

They cited alleged internal email communications attributed to Movement for Life chairman Radim Ucháč and a TV interview in which he said, among other things, that pro-life means not only banning abortions, but also the issue of artificial insemination, the issue of human sexuality, and raising children.

During the day, a comment by newly elected MP Josef Nerušil of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) drew criticism from coalition colleagues and legal experts, who described it as discriminatory and potentially illegal under Czech and EU anti-discrimination law.

In a video shared on social media, Nerušil was seen speaking to counter-protesters, which included LGBTQ+ activists, saying: “I hope none of these diagnoses will have children, because your children would be of no benefit to our society.”

Nerušil told Seznam Zprávy he had not been addressing LGBTQ+ participants but members of a group he claimed films and monetises attacks on elderly residents.

Wider European debate on abortion

The weekend events also came amid a broader European debate on reproductive rights.

In February, the European Commission said member states could use EU funds to support access to abortion services, including covering travel costs in some cases, following a European Citizens’ Initiative, “My Voice, My Choice,” which gathered more than 1.2 million validated signatures and prompted a formal response from the Commission.