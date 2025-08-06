Slovenia halts imports from Israeli settlements amid Gaza conflict

"The actions of the Israeli government... constitute serious and repeated violations of international humanitarian law," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Slovenia "cannot and must not be part of a chain that enables or overlooks" such violations it said includes the "construction of illegal settlements, expropriations, the forced evictions of the Palestinian population."

The Slovenian government thus decided to "ban imports of goods originating from Israeli illegal settlements."

Its latest move represents a "clear reaction to the Israeli government's policy, which... undermines the possibilities for lasting peace and a two-state solution."

"While symbolic," the ban "is a necessary response to the ongoing humanitarian and security situation in Gaza," Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said of the measure.

The government said it was also examining a ban on exports of goods from Slovenia "destined for (the) illegal settlements", saying that it would then "decide on further measures."

According to the STA news agency, citing a government statement from January, Slovenia did not import any goods from Israeli settlements in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

In 2023, imports amounted to some 2,000 euros.

Early in July, Slovenia was the first EU country to ban two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country.

It declared both Israelis "persona non grata," accusing them of inciting "extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians" with "their genocidal statements."

In June 2024, Slovenia's parliament passed a decree recognising Palestinian statehood, following in the steps of Ireland, Norway and Spain, in moves partly fuelled by condemnation of Israel's bombing of Gaza.