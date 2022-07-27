Slovenian foreign minister arrives in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Just arrived in Kyiv. Here to express political and practical support of Slovenia to Ukraine and its courageous people,” Fajon said on Twitter.

The Slovenian minister, together with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and representatives of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

It should be noted that Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský paid a working visit to Ukraine last week.

