Slovenian President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the elections

President of the Republic of Slovenia Natasha Pirts Musar sent a cable of congratulation to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On your re-election, allow me to extend sincere congratulations on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Slovenia and in my own name, and to wish your country and its people continued progress and prosperity.

I am very pleased that Slovenia and Azerbaijan enjoy friendly relations and am confident that the amicable ties will continue to deepen. We share a common belief in the peaceful resolution of disputes and in effective multilateralism, the fundamental challenge of which is to tackle the global climate crisis. I trust that you will continue your efforts in this area, particularly given your hosting of COP29 in Baku, and to ensure all-round progress for your country and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

