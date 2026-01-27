Adani and Embraer to make aircraft in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Adani Group and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer have signed an agreement to explore building regional transport aircraft in India, marking Adani’s official entry into commercial aviation manufacturing.

In a joint statement released on January 27, the companies announced a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in aircraft production, supply chain development, aftermarket services, and pilot training. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move aligns with India’s broader ambition to expand its aircraft manufacturing industry beyond assembly into parts and component production. Adani already operates several airports across India and has been rapidly growing its defence and aerospace businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the country’s aviation ambitions.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Embraer is currently the world’s third-largest aircraft manufacturer after Airbus and Boeing. The company specializes in regional jets carrying 70 to 140 passengers. Its E2 aircraft family competes with Airbus’s A220 in the regional aviation segment while operating below the larger 150-seat market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

At present, Embraer assembles its commercial passenger aircraft exclusively in Brazil. However, the company has been seeking to expand its footprint in India and previously partnered with Mahindra on the C-390 military transport aircraft program.

The partnership gained further momentum following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil last year, where Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed support for Embraer strengthening its presence in India through strategic collaborations.

If finalized, the project could significantly boost India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and create new opportunities in aviation technology, employment, and global supply chains.

News.Az