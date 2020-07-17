SMS permissions validity period extended in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In cities and districts where the special quarantine regime has been tightened, from July 20, 2020, the validity period of the SMS-permission for leaving the house is increased from two hours to three, News.Az reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on July 17.

The special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 31 in accordance with the results of the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of COVID-19.

