Snorter vs Banana Gun: Which Telegram bot could be the next 100x crypto?

As Telegram trading bots explode in popularity, Snorter emerges as a serious Banana Gun rival with low fees, Solana speed and real trading utility. Here’s why $SNORT could be the next 100x crypto.

Snorter Leaves Banana Gun Behind – Don’t Miss Out On The Next 100x Crypto

Telegram bots have reshaped crypto trading and Banana Gun has led the charge, but with lightning speed, cross-chain support and a presale flying past $1.6 million, Snorter ($SNORT) might just be the bot to watch in 2025.

In 2024, Telegram trading bots redefined how crypto users interact with decentralized exchanges. With just a few taps inside a chat, traders could snipe tokens, set limit orders and manage entire portfolios – all from their phone.

It’s no surprise that the average daily trading volume for these bots is now over $84 million, with 57,000 daily users, according to Dune Analytics.

Among the leaders is Banana Gun, one of the most widely used bots in the space. Its tools include sniping, copy trading, MEV-resistant swaps and a newly launched webapp, Banana Pro. With over $11.7 billion in lifetime volume and more than 524,000 users, Banana Gun is no lightweight.

Even giants can be challenged: That’s exactly what’s happening now.

Banana Gun Grows Up, but New Competition Is Knocking

Banana Gun’s evolution into Banana Pro was meant to cement its dominance. The web-based platform replaces clunky command lines with clean, drag-and-drop dashboards. With access to real-time token scanners, Pump.fun filters and wallet syncing, Banana Pro is arguably the first pro-grade terminal for Telegram traders.

This upgrade worked. Banana Gun became the #1 bot by weekly volume across all chains, logging $107.2 million from 16,604 users. Ethereum alone accounted for $86.2 million of that.

Yet, for all Banana Gun’s features, a new competitor has emerged that isn’t just catching up – it’s innovating where Banana Gun can’t.

Snorter: The Telegram Bot Built for Utility, Not Just Buzz

Enter Snorter ($SNORT). While Banana Gun enjoys first-mover advantage, Snorter is stealing the spotlight with razor-sharp execution and cross-chain utility that outpaces the status quo.

Built on both Solana and Ethereum, Snorter doesn’t just offer speed – it delivers it with low fees (just 0.85% per trade) and ultra-fast sniping. It’s optimised for traders who want to act on new opportunities immediately without being dragged down by sluggish transaction finality or bloated interfaces.

Snorter’s biggest advantage? It’s Telegram-native and designed with real-time, automated trading in mind. Everything happens in the chat: portfolio tracking, copy trading, dip buying, limit setting and more.

Unlike many other bots that feel like half-measures or bloated versions of a DEX UI, Snorter brings real features to life in a lean, efficient format – just how degens like it.

The Features That Put Snorter Ahead of the Curve

What makes Snorter stand out in the crowded bot space isn’t just hype – it’s execution. Crypto analysts are calling it the next 100x crypto for good reason.

Snorter’s multi-chain support across Solana and Ethereum provides the kind of trading flexibility that most bots can’t offer, delivering lightning-fast execution on two of the most active blockchain ecosystems.

Its real-time copy trading feature allows users to follow elite wallets as they move. It has the ability to set custom trade sizes for tailored risk management – something many bots still haven’t fully implemented.

Staking is also a major draw, with $SNORT offering yields of up to 215% APY, giving token holders both passive income and genuine in-platform utility. At the same time, Snorter emphasises security with built-in protection against honeypots, rug pulls and MEV attacks, reducing exposure to scam tokens and malicious contracts.

All of this is wrapped into a Telegram-based interface that doubles as a full trading suite. Portfolio tracking and management are seamlessly integrated. This makes Snorter more than just a meme coin: It’s a functional, efficient terminal for crypto traders.

In short, this is the natural evolution of what Banana Gun started, but with fewer gimmicks, lower fees and a stronger focus on real, daily usability.

Meme Coin or Trading Terminal? Snorter Is Both

Snorter isn’t just competing with Banana Gun – it’s reimagining what a meme coin can be. $SNORT isn’t just branding and memes (though it’s got those too). It’s a fully functional trading bot token with real use cases that go far beyond hype cycles.

Where most meme coins die after launch, Snorter is baking in utility from day one. Token holders don’t just sit on bags – they stake, trade and automate their portfolios using $SNORT inside the Telegram bot. That creates real token velocity and long-term demand.

Compare that to tokens like Dogecoin or Pepe, where price mostly relies on community chatter or Elon tweets. With Snorter, the token itself has a job to do and that difference could determine which meme coins last beyond the next hype wave.

Presale Momentum Is Building and Fast

The numbers don’t lie. With over $1.7 million raised so far, the Snorter presale is gaining serious traction. Investors are piling in thanks to the platform’s mix of speed, utility and Telegram-native design.

With the current presale stage nearly ending, early buyers are getting access before $SNORT goes public. That means lower entry prices and first-mover advantage on staking rewards, which may shrink as more participants join.

Snorter has already been integrated into Best Wallet, giving users a dedicated space to track their tokens and prepare for launch. It’s listed under the “Upcoming Tokens” section and will be available for claiming directly from the app.

Could Snorter Be the Next 100x Crypto?

Banana Gun laid the groundwork for Telegram bots to go mainstream, Snorter might be taking the concept further. Snorter has faster execution, lower fees, deeper features and a presale community that’s already reaching escape velocity.

If you’re looking for the next 100x crypto, don’t just chase volume. Look for tools with real utility and repeatable use cases.

Snorter doesn’t just promise that – it delivers it in every message, every trade and every token.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always do your own research before investing in any cryptocurrency or project.

News.Az