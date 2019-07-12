SOCAR and Total hold negotiations on great sea project in Azerbaijan

SOCAR and Total Company of France continue negotiations on exploration and development of sea block including “Umid” field and perspective “Babek” structure, si

According to the source, there is not any agreement in Total’s participation in exploration and development of Umid-Babek block.

The source stated that Umid-Babek issue is at negotiation level yet. Total is so interested in participation in this project.

